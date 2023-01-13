College, Borderless Media partner to reward exceptional leaders across sectors

Atlanta Metropolitan State College has partnered Borderless Media to organise the AD King Foundation Atlanta 2022, a forum to reward dedicated and exceptional leaders across sectors and to discuss and create change in the midst of uncertainty.

The event, which was held at Atlanta Metropolitan State College focused on awarding leaders drawn from different sectors like advocacy, governance, technology, media, education, and agricultural innovation.

Babs Onabanjo, the executive director of ADKing Foundation Atlanta, explained that the Foundation wanted to give back to exceptional individuals who have contributed in promoting human wellbeing.

“Specifically, we wanted people who have made contributions in the areas of promoting peace, education, improving communities in Africa and have demonstrated leadership and volunteerism like Martin Luther King and Alfred Daniel King,” he said.

The major highlight of the event was the unveiling of the ADKing – MLK heroes’ award to recognise individuals who demonstrate AD King’s spirit and legacy through their dedication and contributions to Africa.

While speaking at the Bootcamp with students of Atlanta Metropolitan State College, one of the speakers, Owolabi Williams emphasised that the future was not cast in stone, and that it was up to individuals to shape it with their actions and decisions.

“Even when faced with challenges and obstacles, we have the ability to make a positive impact and bring about the change we wish to see in the world,” Williams noted.

Sharing her experience, Debby Awoyemi, one of the awardees, emphasised the importance of staying focused and never turning down a great opportunity because of fear.

“Fear is our greatest enemy. Sometimes we feel like we are not worthy of being in top positions but that is the essence of our goals,” Awoyemi said.

Similarly, Richardson Ojeka, another awardee, explained that young people can create opportunities even when not offered to them and make a difference in society.

“We believe that young people have the right to opportunities and will take action to create them for ourselves if they are not available to us,” he said.

The 20 awardees are representative of the plethora of leaders who devote time and energy to improving the lives of others and who are beacons of light within their communities.

The awardees include: Owolabi Williams, founder, and chief executive officer at Boys Lead Foundation; Cynthia Harper, the founder, and chief executive officer at Harper Services LLC; Debby Awoyemi, the chief executive officer, and co-founder at BluetanksEV; Ayomide Ibrahim, the chief executive officer at Finserve Pro; Richardson Ojeka, the chief executive officer at Africado Foundation; Henry Ayansola, co-founder at Alpha Evo Corporation; Ben Seyi-Ola, the author ‘What Makes Gen Z Different’, and Ngozi Onyechie, the founder of Dream Inspiration Africa USA.

Others are Glory Attaochu, the founder of Black Foreigner Ukraine USA, and Oluyinka Davids, an international filmmaker.