Postponement of BusinessDay States Competitiveness and Good Governance Awards

The management of BusinessDay Media Limited, publishers of BusinessDay Newspaper, leading finance and business daily in West Africa, has announced the postponement of the annual BUSINESSDAY STATES COMPETITIVENESS AND GOOD GOVERNANCE AWARDS.

The Awards scheduled for Saturday, January 14, 2023, will now hold on Friday, January 27, 2023.

BusinessDay regrets all inconveniences this postponement may have caused our esteemed Awardees and all persons and organisations that are one way or the other connected to the prestigious event.

We promise to keep the public abreast of new developments as we work towards the new date.