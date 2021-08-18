Cocoon Homes receives senate committee on housing to inspect ongoing projects

Nigeria’s innovative real estate company, Cocoon Homes, received delegates from the Senate Committee on Housing who were on tour to inspect some of the ongoing projects funded by the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria.

The inspection was led by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Housing, Senator Sam Egwu, who commended the ongoing construction at Cocoon Atlantic Project.

Cocoon Homes, in partnership with COMACO Cooperative, is assisting off-takers in accessing the National Housing Fund (NHF) from the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria. The Cocoon Atlantic Estate is a world-class residential development by Cocoon Homes located in Sangotedo along the Lekki axis of Lagos. Cocoon is developing 383 contemporary homes consisting of 2 & 3 bedroom apartments and terrace homes complete with all required infrastructure, green areas and services required for a secure, family-friendly, and self-sufficient community.

“We are happy with what we have seen so far, especially with the design and quality of the materials. The Federal government is proud of this partnership and hopefully, we can do more,” the Chairman, Senate Committee on said.

Speaking about the visit, the MD of Cocoon Homes, Farouk Imam said he was delighted that Cocoon Atlantic was selected as a model development for the Senate committee’s inspection visit and was pleased with the positive feedback and encouragement received.

Read also: Governor Makinde sends N50bn supplementary budget to Oyo House

“We are extremely proud of our partnership with the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria. FMBN has been a solid and reliable partner that has pushed and inspired us to achieve the highest possible standards. We are confident that our mutual goal of making good quality housing more accessible to Nigerians will be achieved on this project and we are excited about the prospect of extending our partnership with them. We are working with some of the best professionals in the industry to deliver this project and we welcome other stakeholders to join in this effort to close the housing gap in Nigeria,” Farouk Imam said.

On its part, the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria also expressed its satisfaction with the quality of work done at the Cocoon Atlantic Project.

“The FMBN is pleased with the level and quality of work done so far by Cocoon Homes. The Cocoon Atlantic Project is a notable contribution to our core objectives of ensuring that Nigerians have access to quality homes at affordable prices. Cocoon Homes has demonstrated that they are reliable, efficient, committed and possess the expertise required to make an impact within the Housing sector of the Nigerian economy. The FMBN is looking forward to continuing our partnership with them,” the acting zonal coordinator of the Federal Mortgage Bank in Lagos, Simeon Agada, said.

In conjunction with other institutional and private developers and organizations, Cocoon Homes aims to contribute to ongoing efforts to provide much-needed housing to the populace.