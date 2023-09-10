Coco Gauff wins US Open, claims first grand slam at 19

Coco Gauff won her first Grand Slam title on Saturday, defeating Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the US Open final.

The 19-year-old American became the first teenager to win the US Open since Serena Williams in 1999. She is also the first American woman to win the title since Sloane Stephens in 2017.

Gauff, who is ranked No. 6 in the world, had been in good form all tournament, but she faced a tough challenge in Sabalenka, who is ranked No. 2 in the world.

Sabalenka started the match strong, winning the first set 6-2. But Gauff returned strong in the second set, winning 6-3. In the third set, Gauff took control and won 6-2.

Gauff’s victory surprised many, as she was not considered one of the favorites to win the title. But she showed her talent and determination throughout the tournament, and she was able to pull off the upset in the final.

With her victory, Gauff has become one of the most promising young players in tennis. She is now a Grand Slam champion and will be one of the favourites to win many more titles in the future.

