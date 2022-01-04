CMC Connect/BCW wins PR agency of the year 2021

Public Relations Agency firm, CMC Connect/BCW, has emerged as the Best Public Relations agency of the year 2021 at the Marketing Space Magazine Awards during the 7th anniversary of the magazine.

To commemorate its 7th year in existence, Marketing Space Magazine celebrated outstanding brands, agencies, and practitioners in Nigeria’s Integrated Marketing Communications industry for their contributions to the industry and consumers.

The award according to the organisers is to honour outstanding brands, agencies, and practitioners in Nigeria’s Integrated Marketing Communications industry for their contributions to the growth of the industry.

Ayobami Lukman Ishau, Publisher, Marketing Space Magazine said the award is held to recognise brands, agencies, and practitioners who have done so well in the last seven years in the Integrated Marketing Communications industry.

‘’Marketing Space magazine started operation in the IMC industry seven years ago, since inception, the publication has been consistent in ensuring that the industry is well covered, and we monitor activities of brands, agencies and practitioners hence the need to recognise and appreciate them for their contributions.

‘’We are not in doubt that these awardees truly deserve the honour at this time and we wish to appreciate the immense contributions they have made to the industry in the last seven years,’’ he said.

To select deserving brands, a panel of judges led by Raheem Akingbolu of (Thisday Newspaper), Goddie Ofose (The Industry), Afolabi Idowu (The Nation), Akin Adewakun (Nigerian Tribune), Clara Okoro (Brandworld), and Adejuwon Osunniyi (Dailybell) was constituted.

On why CMC Connect/BCW was selected as the best from the Plethora of agencies that were nominated, the organisers said, “Based on the agency’s performance over the years, we are aware that CMC Connect/BCW is one outstanding agency that is worth celebrating.”

Recall that CMC Connect was awarded the “Media Relations Company of the year” at the maiden edition of the Spokespersons Digest Communication Awards 2021, while Re-ignite Public Affairs, Nigeria’s first full-service public affairs consulting firm was awarded the “Public Affairs Company of the year.”

Re-ignite Public Affairs is a member of the CMC Connect (Perception Managers) Group.