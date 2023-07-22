Clinic to bridge access to healthcare gap with $2m investment

EHA Clinics, a primary healthcare provider in Nigeria, has said it was making an investment of $2 million and a donation of $112,000 from eHealth Africa (eHA) in a bid to bridge the gap in access to health care in Nigeria.

This strategic move, unanimously approved by the eHA Board of Directors, is said to showcase their support for healthcare initiatives in Nigeria and their commitment to improving access to high-quality healthcare services for all.

During the recent board meeting, Evelyn Castle, chairperson of the eHealth Africa Board of Directors, reaffirmed the organisation’s dedication to advancing healthcare in Nigeria.

She expressed her delight in allocating the funds to strengthen and enhance the operations of EHA Clinics, benefiting thousands of individuals across the country.

“The increased investment from eHA in EHA Clinics represents an endorsement of our clinic’s exceptional performance and unwavering dedication to delivering superior healthcare services.

“Over the past 5 years, EHA Clinics has consistently demonstrated its commitment to providing comprehensive and compassionate primary healthcare services by leveraging innovative technology solutions and a skilled medical workforce,” Castle said.

Paul Hogan, Chief Operations Officer of EHA Clinics Limited, highlighted the impact of the investment, stating, “The additional $2 million investment from eHA will enable us to expand our capacity, improve infrastructure, and upgrade our facilities across our five branches.

Read also: NHIA Act: Lagos, health insurers lock horns over premium

Hogan said with this funding, they aim to enhance our primary healthcare services, ensuring that even more individuals have access to quality medical care, diagnostic services, and treatment options across Nigeria.

Furthermore, the $112,000 donation will be allocated to support our community health program, REACH. Since its establishment in 2019, the EHA Clinics REACH program has positively impacted over 7,000 families in underserved communities.

By 2024, we aim to extend our reach to benefit 20,000 families. The newly established REACH primary healthcare hubs in Abuja and Kano are projected to serve an average of 300 customers daily, with in-person care provided to 100 individuals and others accessing virtual consultations through EHA Care, our digital health platform.

“Through this generous contribution, the REACH program will complete the facility set up and early operational cost of the newly established REACH hubs in Abuja and Kano, Nigeria,” Hogan added.

By leveraging technology and community-focused initiatives, EHA Clinics and eHealth Africa aim to revolutionize healthcare delivery in Nigeria. Through their collaborative efforts, they promise to continue bridging healthcare access gaps and providing comprehensive, patient-centered care to all.