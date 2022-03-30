Cleric urges politicians to follow religious tenets

Augustine Odufuwa, the Archbishop of Ibadan Province of the African Church of Nigeria, has asked politicians to follow the tenets of whatever religion they practice in order for this country to move forward.

Odufuwa maintained that none of the known religions embraces any of the vices plaguing the country like corruption, nepotism, self-centredness, greed, despotism, impunity, murder, kidnapping, terrorism and all sorts.

The clergyman made the call while fielding questions from journalists after paying homage to the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade ll at his Alarere residence on Tuesday.

Accompanied by other notable Clergymen and members of the Province, the head of the African Church in Ibadan Province said Nigeria would become a very good place to live in if all the politicians follow what their respective religions preach.

According to him, “our politicians are either Christians or Muslims and even if there are traditionalists among them, all the religions abhor evil in any manner or form. So, let them embrace their religious tenets in their politicking and you will see the positive difference they will make”.

He cast his lot with the recent policy of establishing a political desk in the Church by the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), which he described as a means of sensitizing Church members on the need to be involved in political activities.

Odufuwa recalled that the notion in the past was that politics was evil and Christians should not come near it, noting that “events have proved that notion to be very wrong which informed the RCCG decision which was not about any particular person but, about the generality of Christian body and I’m fully in support of it”.

Earlier, Oba Balogun had told the Archbishop and his entourage not to relent in praying for the country, Oyo State and Ibadan in particular for peace and tranquility to reign, stressing that he would remain receptive and accessible to all shades of opinions that would uplift his domain in particular and Nigeria at large.