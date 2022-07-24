Cleric urges Christians to walk closely with God

The presiding bishop of Mercy Tabernacle Transformed Life Christian Center, Ogba, Bank Jefferson has urged Christians to walk closely with God, just as stated that the waning love of people to the service, work and worship of God is the reason people no longer enjoy encounters with God.

“Today, the hearts of the people have been polluted by false teachers who have directed their hearts to the gods of this world with all manners of false doctrine and wrong teachings, instead of taking people back to God,” Jefferson stating during the 26th anniversary and annual manifest conference of the church in Lagos, where he disclosed that many Christians are no more passionate about the things of God.

He further explained that a lot of porousness has surfaced and people’s hearts are diverted to delusions. According to him, the church will continue to teach the truth, which he said might be overshadowed for a time, but definitely will not fail. “There will still be fire on the altar communicating the truth of God and the truth cannot fail.

“There are still great men and women God has blessed with a teaching rod to teach the church; they will keep teaching and keep speaking. They will not be tired and overwhelmed by the age of social media,” Jefferson stated.

He equally called on the Church and its leaders to return to God and stay with God. According to him, the church has missed its bethel and now roams about. “If you miss your bethel, you keep roaming about. There’s no other way, we can do this and be successful without God.

“Christians and the church should go back to God, He’s our bethel and habitation. When we do that, nothing can confront us, kill us or break us down. The church is the army God has prepared and we are the hope of God, the hope of Israel and hope of the world. No doubt, we must return back to God,” he stressed.

Speaking on the 2023 general elections, Jefferson stated that Nigeria is in the hand of God, not minding the present woeful, bad and sinking state of things. He said people are in pain and agonising situations, and urged Christian faithful to continue praying to God for sustenance until the country gets it right.

“It’s unfortunate, the Church and worshippers are now the target of terrorists’ bombing with priests and pastors, the target of kidnapping, ransom and killing. My wish, not prophecy, but prayer is that Nigeria will not be under this wicked ruler anymore. All of them are old enough to the grave and not to the palace. Let the youths take over and reorder this nation,” Jefferson stated.