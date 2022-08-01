Clearview hospital marks 5th anniversary, lists secret of excellent services

One of the leading healthcare providers, Clearview Hospital, Lagos has marked its 5th year anniversary of service in Nigeria the healthcare space and has developed novel solutions to unmet care needs of people and growing to care for more.

Established in 2017, Clearview hospital was set up as a mother and child care facility with a special emphasis on fertility medicine, offering you quality care in an unparalleled ambiance. “At Clearview Hospital, the facility’s mission is to provide cutting-edge medical solutions in a prompt and cost-effective manner, while advancing the healthcare and well-being of women and children.

From scoring a record as a mother and child care facility, it has expanded its services to pre-conception focused on fertility solutions – Treating infertility, fibroids removal via laparoscopic myomectomy, and all other factors that lead to infertility to conception IVF treatments, ICSI, IUI and delivery robust ante-natal program, and NICU services and partnerships that would give the facility the capacity to cater to more pre-term babies.

The excellence and dedication Clearview accord its patients witnessed first-hand premium service.

Speaking at the anniversary celebration Kunle Ajayi, managing director of Clearview Hospital, Lekki “In the beginning, I remember it was a slow start. Now we are well established and growing and have had patients with us for all these years,” he said.

“I’m delighted of all the specialties we can offer under one roof such as pediatrics, fibroid treatment, mother and child care, and general medical care for those who are in need.”

It’s this fitting together to the community and its people that is most important to Clearview Hospital. “What we are trying to do how to make healthcare accessible without breaking the bank. Our patients have learned that we are here for them. We’re constantly giving them the support they need,” Ajayi said, adding, “We are serving them well.”

According to him, “In 2021, we had 350 patients treated and 250 deliveries.”

Emphasizing growing together, Ajayi said that Clearview has worked alongside in strategic partnerships with Women Community to bring affordable payment plans to cater for Gynaecological procedures and IVF via a Maternal Health Service Scheme Programme.

According to him, it’s a service where patients that have a salaried account or third-party salaried account with Access Bank can benefit from an easy repayment plan for their IVF and Delivery, and Gynaecological procedures, with just an amazing low-interest rate, long-term payment plan, and no charges.

“It’s a program that also gives the advantage to be assisted by a loved one or family member, or friend,” he said.

Also speaking at the anniversary, Abiodun Olubitan, group head, Women bank initiative Access Bank, said it’s been a very impressive journey and reading through the testimonials and some of the milestone achievements.

“We congratulate Clearview hospital; we are happy to be your partners on this journey. And I want to also reassure you that we are still going nowhere.

“W initiative is the role model to offer to women. So, we don’t have to just look at a woman in terms of their financial needs, which is what the bank typically will do. They are saying that we are actually concerned, we connect to your financials.”

As part of its commitment to providing quality care and pivotal to marking this milestone, Clearview will be opened to Fertility Focus Radio Programme Series: A Seasonal Radio Education program series that educates the public on general health, reproductive health, lifestyle and how they affect fertility.

“Clearview Medical Outreach Programme: Our CSR Launch focuses on providing free healthcare services for the mother and child in Lekki and its environs, further emphasizing our dedication to public health and giving back to our community. This initiative is in collaboration with KB Klub MEDLAG,” he said.