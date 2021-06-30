Civil Defence partners DPR to fight pipeline vandalism, oil theft

Hammed Abodunrin, Ondo State commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has reiterated commitment to wagging war against oil pipeline vandalism, illegally dealings in petroleum products and other criminal activities in the state.

Abodunrin stated this on Wednesday during his familiarisation tour to the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in Akure, the state capital.

According to him, the command under his watch has effectively deployed personnel for safeguarding of all critical national assets and infrastructure, protecting lives and property of residents, preventing anti-vandalism, among others.

He said the command was also committed to the enforcement of law and order so as to guide against illegal dealings in petroleum products.

He, therefore, enjoined the management of the DPR to collaborate with the command in enhancing continuous public awareness campaign against unauthorised dealings in petroleum products.

Oluwole Awoderu, the Ondo/Ekiti controller of the DPR, lauded the Ondo NSCDC for its pragmatism and professionalism in the arrest and prosecution of suspects dealing illegally in petroleum products in the state.