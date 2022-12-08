CIPM urges faith-based bodies to promote professionalism

As part of efforts to improve professionalism and promote human resource development both in the private and public sectors, the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM) has urged faith-based organisations to promote professionalism.

The institute stated this on Wednesday as part of its campaigns to ensure faith-based organisations engage in professionalism during the 47th induction ceremony held at the Redemption Camp, where 95 pastors in the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) were inducted as an associate and full members of the CIPM.

Olusegun Mojeed, the president/chairman of the governing council, CIPM, said that the human resource management function has proven to play a critical role in faith-based organisations as it provides stability, strategic direction for growth, and relevant guidance.

According to him, people management in any industry must be intentional and strategic. Hence, professionals must enhance their skills in articulating the selection of skills, expertise, competencies, and personal qualities. “HR is the driver for achieving sustainable goals and Mckinsey confirmed this long ago that talents pull all the other performance levers,” he said.

Read also: Oyo State commends firm on CSR in Ibadan

Mojeed, described the induction as bespoke because this is specially designed for a peculiar people who are passionate about professionalism in people management and organisation development.

“Now for the first time, and I mean for the very first time, we have taken this drive for professionalism through bulk certification and induction to the faith-based sector with the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) being the first.

“Since its inception, this organisation, the RCCG, has been a wave maker, and today’s induction ceremony is another testimony of the organisation’s intentionality towards people management and development best practices,” Mojeed said.

John Avberota, chairman, CIPM UK chapter and founder/director of John Elect Limited (JEL), said that every faith-based organisation has to manage the variables of spirituality and people to make an impact. He stated further that learning and development; recruitment and selection; discipline, conflict resolution and industrial relations are fundamental drivers of people management that should be incorporated into the daily operations of every organisation.

Avberota, who was the guest speaker at the induction ceremony, spoke on ‘People management in faith-based organisations, where he highlighted the critical role human resource management plays in organisational trajectory.

Johnson Funso Odesola, the continental overseer, Continent 3, RCCG, in his goodwill message, urged the inductees to keep learning.