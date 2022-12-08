Oyo State commends firm on CSR in Ibadan

The Oyo State government has called on firms operating across the state to assist the government in the provision of infrastructure and other development projects in order to help in lifting lives in the communities they operate.

The state, through the Oyo State Gaming and Lottery Board, made the call at the commissioning of four water borehole facilities and newly renovated public toilet facilities at Ibadan, which were provided by 22Bet.ng, a global sports betting and casino brand.

The projects include; water boreholes and toilet facilities at four key markets in Ibadan; Ojoo Meat Market, Lagos Park, Bodija Market Iwo Park Garage, Agbowo Park/the University of Ibadan (UI) student residential area, and Apete Market, close to Apete Garage/Poly Ibadan student residential area.

The provision of the facilities, in partnership with the Oyo State Gaming and Lottery Board, is part of the corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative of 22Bet.ng whose portfolio includes; Esports, 22Bet Casino, and 22Games among others.

Olajide Boladuro, director general, Oyo State Gaming and Lottery Board, commended 22Bet for the facilities, adding that these are things the beneficiaries have always wanted.

Commissioning the four water borehole facilities, which included brand new generators (one for each of the four facilities, respectively), Olajide Boladuro, director general, Oyo State Gaming and Lottery Board, commended 22Bet for the facilities, adding that it is something that they have always wanted.

“22Bet.ng has been different especially in the area of corporate social responsibility (CSR) to the communities and to Oyo State. This is not the first set of projects of water borehole and toilets in the state that we are commissioning this year. We have earlier commissioned projects at Moniya Market and Gbagi International Market, and they have continued to do more. So, when they came and told us that they want to provide more water boreholes and renovate more toilet facilities, it is a welcome development for us. A government cannot always do everything; so as a form of support, it is a laudable and commendable project,” Boladuro said.

Speaking at the event, Fausat Oluwakemi, Iyaloja of Ojoo; Akowe Oja, Olaide Nureni, and other market leaders, were full of praises and prayers for 22Bet.ng, saying that 22Bet has shown that it is committed to the socio-economic development and well-being of the people and the communities.

Fikayo Ogunfuye, country manager/COO, West Africa, 22Bet, restated the company’s commitment to corporate social responsibilities to the region of Oyo and other parts of Nigeria.

It would be recalled that in September this year, the global sports betting and casino brand provided functional water borehole facilities to two key regions of Ibadan – Moniya Market and Gbagi International Market, a popular market in the heart of state capital, respectively.