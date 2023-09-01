Cinemas across Nigeria slash movie tickets on September 2

Cinemas in Nigeria will experience discounted tickets on Saturday, September 2, in commemoration of International Cinema Day.

The Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) announced this discount recently.

The discounted tickets will be sold for ₦1,000 each and available at over 50 locations across Nigeria. The event will be held on a single day, featuring over 100 screens.

The CEAN chairman, Opeyemi Ajayi, said that the discount is aimed at rewarding cinema-goers, bringing back old customers, and encouraging Nigerians to cultivate the habit of going to the movies.

“We believe this will bring together audiences of all ages to enjoy a day at the movies and see any movie of their choice at a discounted ticket price,” Ajayi said.

The CEAN chairman also said that the event is a way of saying thank you to movie-goers and promoting the culture in Nigeria.

The discounted tickets will be available from September 1 onwards.