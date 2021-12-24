Christmas: Mustapha urges Nigerians to pray for peace, unity

Saliu Mustapha, aspirant for the National Chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has felicitated with Christians and all Nigerians as they celebrate the Christmas and New Year festivities.

He particularly urged Christians in particular, and Nigerians in general, to use the period to rededicate themselves to God as well as pray and work for peace and unity of the country.

Dapo Okubanjo, former deputy national chairman of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) in a statement by his Media Adviser, Mustapha asked all Christian faithfuls to see the season as a time to be more dedicated to God.

“Today, I rejoice with all Christians on the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ and wish all Nigerians a merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

“And since it is also a time of love, it is my wish that more of our people consider extending a hand of generosity and fellowship to one another, especially the less privileged ones amongst us.

“Coming at a time when the world is witnessing the fourth phase of the coronavirus pandemic, it is my hope that more Nigerians continue to abide by Covid-19 protocols especially as the country recently recorded 4035 cases in one single day. So don’t hesitate to wear masks and stick to non pharmaceutical measures in public places such as markets,recreational centres and churches,” he advised.

While soliciting for prayers and support to President Muhammadu Buhari and his administration, Mustapha said: ” We should not also forget to pray for the administration as it goes about the duty of repositioning the country after sixteen years of misrule by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“While it is true that we have challenges of insecurity in some parts of the country, we should not lose sight of the fact that the President Buhari-led government is not sitting idly.

“It has only recently approved a 20 percent increase in the wages of Police personnel aside from ensuring that the Nigerian military is highly motivated with some of the most modern hardware in Africa.”