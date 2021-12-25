Christmas: Makinde charges Oyo residents on love, harmonious co-existence

Governor of Oyo State, ‘Seyi Makinde, has felicitated residents of the state on witnessing this year’s Christmas festivity, urging them to continue to live in love and harmony.

Makinde equally charged the residents of the state to adhere strictly to COVID-19 protocol and stay safe amid rising cases of the virus in the country.

According to the governor, residents of Oyo State must celebrate the Yuletide with caution, observe necessary precautions such as proper sanitisation, use of nose covers and maintenance of social distancing, in order to keep the COVID-19 at bay.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Taiwo Adisa, quoted the governor as saying that Christmas presents to the world an opportunity to evaluate the lessons of peace, love and sacrificial living, which Jesus Christ taught through his life.

He called on Christians and adherents of all other religions in the state to always be at peace and to demonstrate love and brotherliness, stating that development and progress can only take place in an atmosphere of love.

“As we celebrate Christmas, I celebrate with all residents of the state.

“The Christmas festivity presents us all with an opportunity to relive the lessons of love, peace and sacrificial living that Christ taught with his life.

“It is an opportunity to celebrate and make merry but we must also imbibe the lessons of love and harmonious co-existence.

“As a state government, we will continue to do everything possible to continue to uplift the state. But we can only do so much with the support of our people.”

The governor also advocated for moderation by residents of the state during the Christmas celebrations, urging them to be security-conscious and to stay safe.

“While rejoicing with Oyo State residents, I advise them to do everything in moderation, as the times we are in demand that we remain security-conscious and observe all necessary protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Security is the responsibility of all and sundry, so all residents must be observant and report any untoward movements in their environments. The 615 Security Emergency Number is working in Oyo State, please report any suspicion regarding security.

“Similarly, I urge all residents to follow the Own Your Action (OYA) initiative of the state government, by observing proper hygiene, using nose covers and maintaining social distancing,” the governor added.