Christmas made for 63 UBA customers

Africa’s global bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc on Tuesday rewarded sixty-three of its customers spread across its various saving products with a cash prize at its “super savers promo draw”.

The draw which was held virtually on Tuesday through Facebook and Youtube platforms had representatives from the Consumer Protection Council(CPC), the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), and the Lagos State Lottery Board to ensure transparency and accountability.

The 63 lucky winners comprise 20 kiddies and teens account holders who won N200,000 each as an educational grant, 10 Next Gen customers who won N15,000 every month for a year, totaling N180,000 per person.

Also, 20 lucky customers won N100,000 each, one lucky customer won N500,000, another customer with N1.2 million, while another customer got N2 million and 10 other customers won N1 million each.

Speaking at the draw, the Head of Personal Banking, Ogechi Altraide noted that the bank is committed to creating a positive impact on its customers and urged them to maintain and cultivate a lasting savings culture that is sure to be beneficial to their overall growth.

According to her, “At UBA, the welfare and ultimate success of our customers and their financial freedom are at the Centre of everything that we do and this is why we are making millionaires, either by supporting your businesses or by rewarding you for saving.”

“And I’m happy that today we have witnessed the super savers promos, the draws and we have made 63 winners who have won amazing prizes this Christmas. With this win, they definitely will have a merry Christmas indeed as 12 of them actually have been made million years today and I’m happy that I can say that UBA has kept its word, we have rewarded our customers with happiness and love they truly deserve.” she further said.

Winners who emerged amid great excitement from the draw include Ogbenjuwa Divine Ishor, Ayomide Christianah Omogbehin, Bariweni Ebimoboere, Muslimah Funmilayo Saleeman, Oladejo Emmanuel Ayomide, Osinachi M Anugom, Precious Enyo-Ojo Obetta, Smart Ejiroghene Angel, Chinedu-Chika Mmesoma Angel, Ndikwomfu Chamberlain Chidumebi, Adagbada Eunice Doyinsola, Emmanuel Durotimi A Babatunde, Atafo David Izebere, Osakuade Esther Oluwadamilola, Janet Okafor Chichebem, Ahmad Tijani Ayuba, Amblessed Chukwuechetagom Nnaekezie.

Onyinye Christina Olisakwe, Charles Janet, Ibekwe Chikammara Tochukwu, Precious Chioma Chukwunyere, Ibimina Naomi Green, Uthman Adebayo Bakare, Onmonya Ogaba Lewis, Chukwuemeka Favour Elesa, Abosede Isiaka, Irene Chiamaka Nwoye, Patience Gift Abu, Isaiah Sunday Oluwaseun, Ahmad Safiya Umar, Anwuacha O Oscar, Udu Ifeanyi, Faruq Muyiwa Onilude, Okeke C Chuka, James Ruth, Dasen Dapan, Idongesit F Udoh, Emmanuel E Isong, Pamela Orji;

Others lucky winners were, Agada George, Miracle Joshua Ogbu; Prosper Nebeife; Blessing Inyang Cyril; Nuhu Yahaya; Oscar Rowland Oyekachi; Blessing Prosper Porole; Destiny Osemwengie; Margaret Ifedun Omodanisi; Bashirat Eniola Ayantola; Ifeanyi Sunday Okorie; Rita Ifesinachi Dickson; Akanni Biliaminu; Enyoyi Oghenevovwoo Emmanuel; Mohammed Abubakar; Adamu Babagida; Yibaikass Bello; Antorufa Anne Oguta; Ramota Abdulraheem; Grace Eleojo Gabriel; Esther Steiner Obo; Valerie Chimdi-Oluwaseun Vishnay; Kefas Ayuba.

Head Marketing, Diana Uba, also expressed happiness at the emergence of a new set of UBA millionaires and winners as she said “I would like to congratulate all the winners and I’d like to encourage you all to not relent and continue to save with UBA, if you did not win today, there is an opportunity for you to win every month as UBA will always keep its word.

“I’d like to thank all our customers who have kept faith with us this year with a firm promise that next year will even be bigger and better “, she said.