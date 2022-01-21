Christian women urged to remain steadfast, deepen faith in God

The Anglican Bishop, diocese of Lagos West, James Olusola Odedeji has admonished Christian women and girls in the country to remain steadfast despite the socio-economic challenges of the country. He equally urged them to bear in mind that God of the good times is also God of the bad time.

Odedeji stated this at the recent rededication of the Diocesan Women, Girls’ Guild, Royal Gems & Vessels held at the Archbishop Vinning Memorial Church Cathedral in Ikeja, Lagos. According to Odedeji, life’s difficulties are not with the intent to destroy, but rather to let one know that God is God, even in the midst of tribulations.

Speaking on the theme, ‘No genuine road is smooth, but the dry bones will rise again’, Odedeji who made several references to the Bible said God has not promised a problem-free life, but that there’s the hope of a better tomorrow.

“No good road is smooth in life. The God of the good time is still the God of the bad time. The same God of the mountain is God of the valley,” said Odedeji, noting that righteousness and unrighteousness are antithetical.

Lydia Olukemi Odedeji, the diocesan women leader and wife of the diocesan bishop, who is also the initiator of the Royal Gems and Vessels, appealed to the women in her goodwill message to be available for their children’s training and upbringing, as well as love for their husbands.