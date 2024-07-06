Cholera: Besitz Group tackles outbreak in community with mechanised borehole

Besitz Group, a frontline real estate development firm, has brought relief to Goza community in the federal capital territory, Abuja by tackling the outbreak of cholera in that neighbourhood.

The firm has dug and donated a mechanised borehole to the community to ensure that they do not only have source of good drinking water, but also water for necessary hygiene.

The initiative, which is a brainchild of the company’s founders, Isa Abass Usman and Michael Onyeachor, in partnership with Funmike Foundation, is aimed at addressing the acute water scarcity that has plagued the community for years.

This gesture is expected to significantly improve the quality of life for the residents of that community.

Speaking at the inauguration of the project, Onyeachor, who is the firm’s Head of Growth, highlighted the importance of giving back to society.

“This water project stands as a beacon of hope and progress, a significant milestone in our efforts to provide clean water and improve the lives of our people. It is a commendable initiative and exemplifies the spirit of community relationship,” he said.

Onyeachor explained that is is because of the advent of cholera outbreak they they felt the need to help the community, noting that it will be very sad considering the number of people that have died from this cholera, if the borehole project is not done.

“We believe that access to clean water is a fundamental human right. This borehole will not only provide a reliable water source but also help in reducing water-borne diseases that have affected this community for too long,” he said.

AbassUsman, Head of Admin, also emphasized the company’s commitment to sustainable development and community support. “Our mission goes beyond building houses; we are committed to building lives and the future. This borehole is just a start. We hope to inspire other businesses to contribute to the welfare of our fellow Nigerians,” he said.

He hoped that the people would have a free supply of water 24/7, saying, “the only way we can measure true success is by the level of positive impact we are able to make in the society.

Now that cholera is out there, the goal is to provide more portable water and more boreholes to communities that need clean water. There are a lot of communities that still fetch water from the stream just as this community right here; they go down three kilometers to the stream to fetch water.”

The local community expressed their profound gratitude for the donation.

Community leader who doesn’t want his name in print, noted that the new borehole would significantly ease the daily struggles of fetching water from distant and often unsafe sources. “We are deeply grateful to the company and their founders for this generous gift. It will change our lives in many ways,” he said.

The ceremony was attended by Ireti Kingibe, Senator representing the FCT; Abdullahi Sabo, Chairman, Kuje Area Council; the traditional ruler, Kuje Local Government Area; the DPO, Nigeria Police Force, Kuje Divisional Headquarters; local community members, and representatives of the real estate company.