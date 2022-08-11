Chioma Nto advocates extramural activities, skills acquisition for students during summer holiday

Chioma Philips Nto, the proprietress of Dextera Domi Academy in Umuahia the Abia State capital has called on parents to ensure that their children are engaged with extramural activities and skills acquisition during the summer holiday.

Philips Nto made the call during the school’s second graduation ceremony held recently at Umuahia.

“I’m grateful to God and our parents for making today a reality. I want to appeal to parents to ensure that the pupils are engaged with extramural activities and skills acquisition during the summer holiday,” she said.

Besides, the proprietress expressed her joy for the excellent performances of the pupils, which she described as impressive, and commended the teachers and parents for their commitments in achieving the educational dreams of the school and children while wishing the graduands the best in their next level of education.

“We thank God for where we are today. The school started in the year 2020, barely two years ago with few pupils. Gladly, today, we have over 50 pupils,” Nto said.

Nto, the proprietress disclosed that Dextera Domi Academy was established in November 2020 with the aim of giving life and hope to children through sound education so as to produce children who would be capable of competing favourably with their counterparts all over the world.

“We are grateful to the parents for their support and encouragement. Our children are practically doing well, and doing exploits. We are very passionate about laying a firm foundation and making positive impacts in the lives of Nigerian children because that is the beginning of the dream.

“We, therefore, appeal to parents to support us in this cause of academic pursuit. They should not be allowed to play all through the holiday,” she said.

Iyke Odoemelam, the guest speaker and registrar of Abia State College of Education (Technical), Arochukwu (ACETA) in his speech said;

“I’m very proud of the school. I can see the proprietress is working hard to ensure the pupils are imbibed with quality learning skills and to satisfy the parents. I encourage the management never to relent, but keep up the good work.”

Grace Chukwuemeka, the head teacher of Dextera Domini Academy earlier in her address said the school provides the right educational foundation for the children and is committed to producing children that would address the needs of their immediate community and country at large.

She stated that she was impressed that within the short period the school has existed, it has grown tremendously in numerical strength and has products that have excelled in various competitions.

The occasion provided the young but dynamic school management the opportunity to showcase its potential and preparedness in promoting learning and advancing the academic profile of the state in particular and Nigeria at large given its record of achievement in just a few years of existence.

Aside from having an exciting time, the audience was thrilled with lots of educating presentations, music performances, and displays by the school pupils

Mpamugo, a parent expressed satisfaction at the high standard of the school. She said her son was not doing well academically when he was admitted, but with the help of the teachers, he turned out the best graduating pupil.

One of the graduating pupils disclosed; “I feel happy for being the best graduating pupil, and moving on to another phase of learning. But I feel sad because I will miss my teachers and friends. My primary life has been a great starting point to life and I will always value it. I want to encourage my friends whom I left behind to continue to learn because learning never ends.”