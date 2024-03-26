Chinese man gets death by hanging for killing Nigerian girlfriend

Kano State High Court has sentenced a Chinese national, Geng Quandong, to death by hanging for killing his Nigerian girlfriend, Ummukulsum Buhari.

Justice Sanusi Ado Ma’aji of the Kano High Court made the pronouncement on Tuesday.

Quandong, 47, was found guilty of the offence of culpable homicide punishable with death under Section 221 of the Penal Code Law of Kano State and convicted accordingly.

Recall that Quangrong on September 16, 2022, stabbed Ummukulsum, 23, to death at her family residence in Janbulo quarters, Kumbotso Local Government Area of Kano.

During cross-examination in court, the Chinese national expressed that Ummita broke his heart by marrying someone else, despite his intentions to settle down with her.

Quangrong recounted how he invested in their wedding preparations, purchasing dresses, sweets, and other attire amounting to N1.5 million, along with ‘Asoebi’ for her friends and N700,000 in new notes for spraying during the ceremony.

He detailed numerous investments made in her, including a house, car, startup capital for a business, and expenses for her new shop.

The foreigner also mentioned substantial purchases such as gold jewelry, university certificate processing fees, and the installation of a solar system in their house, totaling millions of Naira.

“Besides huge amounts of money I used to spend on her, I used to take her out to places like Bristol Palace and Central Hotel to eat food.

“I bought her house worth N4 million, a car worth N10 million. N18 million as capital to start business, and spent N500,000 worth of bags and shoes on her new shop and N1 million worth of laces and wrappers and a house in Abuja which she started building,” Quangrong said in court.