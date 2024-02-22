Chief of Defence Staff vows to crack down on coup mongers

Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Gwabin Musa, issued a stern warning declaring “open season” on anyone advocating for a coup d’état. In his speech Musa painted coup mongers as “enemies of Nigeria” and vowed the full weight of the law would crush them.

The Chief of Defence Staff remarks, delivered during the inauguration of a military facility in Port Harcourt, come amid simmering tensions and growing frustration with the current administration. But Musa left no room for dissent, declaring democracy the only acceptable path forward.

“Whoever is making that call [coup] does not love Nigeria,” he thundered, his voice echoing through the ranks. “We want to make it very clear that the Armed Forces of Nigeria are here to protect democracy.”

He acknowledged the nation’s struggles, but said they were temporary bumps on the democratic road. “We are going through trying periods,” he conceded, “but I can assure Nigerians that it will get better.”

His solution? Unity and unwavering support for the government. “All we need is all of us to put our hands together to ensure that we defeat those enemies of the government, those enemies of this country that don’t want us to succeed,” he declared, his voice rising to a crescendo.

One thing is clear: Nigeria’s top soldier has drawn a line in the sand, and anyone daring to cross it will face the full might of the armed forces