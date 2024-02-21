Ajaero says DSS can’t blackmail labour, no going back on protest

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on Wednesday insisted on going ahead with the planned protest fixed for February 27 and 28.

Joe Ajaero, President of the NLC, while reacting to concerns expressed by the Department of State Service (DSS), on the proposed protests, said ” History will not forgive us” if the NLC fails to carry out the awareness protests.

Ajaero described as ” unsolicited”, the advice of the Department of State Security ” to shelve the planned protest against the unprecedented high cost of living in spite of the indescribable suffering in the land, spiralling inflation, deepening poverty and the Naira at an exchange rate of N1,900 to the US Dollar.”

According to the Service, the planned protest should be shelved “in the interest of peace and public order”, pre-supposing that the action is intended to be violent and disruptive even when we have a history of peaceful protests.

“More worrying is the new role the Service has assigned to itself, the chief spokes person of the government.

NLC noted that ” according to the Service, “It is common knowledge that all levels of Government are striving to ameliorate the prevailing economic condition and as such, should be given a benefit of the doubt, So far, appropriate authorities are working assiduously with a spectrum of stakeholders to fashion out modalities to address the current difficulties”.

“We are equally worried that although the “Service is aware that some elements are planning to use the opportunity of the protest to foment crisis and by extension, widespread violence”, and yet have not executed the arrest of these elements.

“We are equally intrigued by the innuendos of the Service, their philosophy of “peace” and wild allegations and we want to reassure them that no one loves this country more than us and on our honour, we would never do anything that will compromise its sovereignty or security.

“Having said this, we would not have ourselves blackmailed or lied against by the Service. Our protest is a peaceful one against the unpardonable cost of living of which the unserviced personnel of the Service are also victims.

” We cannot fold our hands and pretend all is well. That will be a grievous conspiracy that history will not forgive.”