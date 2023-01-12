Chevron says no plans to exit Nigeria

Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) has said it is not planning to exit Nigeria, restating its commitment to the country.

The oil major said in a statement on Thursday that a media report had alleged that it planned to exit Nigeria.

“Please note that the allegation is untrue and does not represent the position of Chevron in Nigeria,” Esimaje Brikinn, general manager, policy, government and public affairs at CNL, said.

“CNL remains committed to sustaining the existing mutually beneficial and long-term relationship with Nigeria and other stakeholders as demonstrated by our significant economic and social investments in Nigeria over the last six decades.”

He said these investments had generated visible and viable socio-economic development in several communities across Nigeria.

“CNL will, along with industry peers in Nigeria, continue to engage the government on policies and opportunities to ensure global competitiveness and sustainability of the petroleum industry,” Brikinn said.