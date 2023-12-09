Chelsea ready to make Osimhen most expensive club signing

According to Football Transfers, Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is prepared to break the bank to sign Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen from Serie A champions Napoli.

Chelsea has been looking to sign a prolific striker in the January transfer window, and Mauricio Pochettino has identified Osimhen as the perfect choice, with summer arrival Nicolas Jackson not providing the instant solution to the club’s finishing problem that they might have wished for.

The 24-year-old Super Eagles striker is reportedly a top priority target for the London club and Chelsea are prepared to pay whatever it takes to sign the Nigeria international.

Chelsea are giving up on their pursuit of signing Osimhen and are prepared to break their transfer record to sign the striker, despite Financial Fair Play (FFP) restrictions. Enzo Fernandez, who was bought from Benfica for €121 million in January 2023, is currently the club’s most expensive signing.

Osimhen has established himself as one of the best strikers in the world and he could prove to be a sensational acquisition for the Blues. Pochettino’s men have struggled to score goals consistently and Osimhen could certainly solve their problems.

Osimhen helped Napoli win the league title last season and the Nigerian international scored 31 goals across all competitions. Chelsea are prepared to break their transfer record to sign the striker and it remains to be seen whether they can convince Napoli.

Osimhen’s contract with Napoli ends in the summer of 2025 and the Serie A champions are hoping to tie him down to a new deal. However, an agreement is yet to be reached and it remains to be seen whether Osimhen is ready to pursue a different challenge at this stage of his career.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has in recent times said the club is willing to sell their best striker if the best offers come.

Football Transfers further stated that Chelsea could potentially sell Armando Broja to help fund a transfer for Osimhen.

The former Lille star has already established his worth in the Italian league, and the chance to play for Chelsea could appeal to him. The Blues are one of the most powerful clubs in the world, with the resources to challenge for major prizes regularly.

Osimhen can transform them into title contenders in the final third.