Chapel Hill Denham named Nigeria’s Best Investment Bank at 2022 Euromoney Awards for Excellence

A week after the AIHN Nigeria Investment Banking Awards, where Chapel Hill Denham won eight out of 10 awards for the most dominant performance ever by a Nigerian investment bank, it has again been recognised at the 2022 Euromoney Awards for Excellence.

This time, the company bagged the ‘Best Investment Bank in Nigeria’ winning the award for the seventh time in 10 years.

The Euromoney Awards remain the most coveted accolade for global banks and investment banks.

Receiving the award, Bolaji Balogun, Chapel Hill Denham’s CEO, said that company was “Humbled and thankful to win the Euromoney Awards for Excellence as Nigeria’s Best Investment Bank for the 7th time in 10 years.”

According to him, “I am proud of our team and privileged to work with the clients we do, and through the results we deliver for them, we deliver sustainable impact for Nigeria and Africa’s future.”

He also promised that the firm would continue to deliver excellence for the good of humanity.

Chapel Hill Denham has a simple and powerful model focused on investment banking and investment management.

It is Nigeria and Africa’s leading independent investment bank and Nigeria’s leading alternative asset manager, as well as impact investment firm.

“Our business is focused on areas accretive to Africa’s and Nigeria’s economic development with funds targeted to renewable infrastructure, real estate, digital and financial Inclusion, gender and SMEs, healthcare and education,” he said.