L’Oréal launches new lines of natural hair textures into Nigerian market

L’Oréal Professionnel Paris, the professional product division of L’Oréal, recently launched its ‘Curl Expression’ range which consists of 10 unique products specifically for kinky and natural hair textures in the Nigerian market.

“We are very excited to introduce the Curl Expression range in Nigeria because we believe the hair professionals of today and tomorrow need a full range of professional products and skills to help their clients achieve the desired results they want for their natural hair,” Tresor Mpasa–Engwanda, the marketing director, International Haircare LPP, DMI, stated recently at the launch of the Curl Expression line of natural hair texture in Nigeria.

“With Curl Expression, hair professionals have everything in hand to offer the chance to their client to feel beautiful with their natural hair and at their best, without any compromise.”

According to Mpasa–Engwanda, Curl Expression was birthed by the increase in the number of people embracing their natural hair and the knowledge that curls require high-grade professional care to achieve full expression; hence the products were created to allow people especially those with 4b/4c hair to express themselves through their hair.

Maureen Murunga, the business development director, Sub-Saharan Africa for L’Oréal Professionnel Paris, stated that the brand created an education program that gives hair professionals the needed skills for natural haircare.

“The Nigerian market is one of the largest in the world and we believe it is important to reiterate our commitment to this space. We know that stylists want the best products, tools and skills to serve their natural hair and that more and more clients are craving professional natural hair care, which is why in addition to the product launch, we are also educating hair professionals on how to care for kinky hair confidently,” Murunga stated.

Murunga states further that the breakthrough range packed with ingredients that answer the specific needs of kinky hair including Urea H, Glycerin & Hibiscus Seed, was co-developed with curl experts from South Africa, Brazil, France and USA. “These proven ingredients make Curl Expression incredibly effective and offer 2x more hydration, 11x more definition, 37 percent faster drying time and 48H frizz protection”.