Chapel Hill Denham dominates AIHN’s 2022 Investment Banking Awards

Chapel Hill Denham, a leading independent investment banking, securities trading and investment management firm, has won eight out of the 10 award categories under consideration at the 2022 Investment Banking Awards ceremony.

The ceremony, held on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, was organised by the Association of Issuing Houses of Nigeria (AIHN).

The annual AIHN Investment Banking Awards ceremony recognises the achievements of investment banks that in the course of the year, demonstrated excellence and achieved notable wins amongst their peers in the Nigeria Capital Markets.

Chapel Hill Denham won the Best Public Sector House, Best Corporate Bond House, Best Private Company Bond House, Best Commercial Paper House, Best Bond House, Best Equity House, Equity Deal of 2021, and Best Investment Bank 2021; thus, recording the most dominant performance by any firm, in the history of the AIHN awards.

Commenting on the series of recognitions, Bolaji Balogun, chief executive officer of Chapel Hill Denham, said: “These awards recognise our achievements over the past year and re-affirm our consistency in delivering results.

“The firm’s success is as a result of the confidence and trust reposed in us by our esteemed clients and partners, the SEC, NGX, CSCS, FMDQ and other key stakeholders, as well as the exemplary efforts of the Chapel Hill Denham team, who are dedicated to delivering excellent services to our clients.”

“We are immensely grateful to AIHN for the recognition of our efforts to deepen the Nigeria Capital Markets,” he further said.

Kemi Awodein, managing director of Investment Banking at Chapel Hill Denham, said: “We are honoured to have won these prestigious awards, which we believe re-affirm our commitment to excellence and recognise our leading role in the investment banking industry.

“Our determination to deliver best in-class services to our esteemed clients is unwavering, as we could not achieve this milestone without their continued support by trusting us with their mandates. Our clients remain our focus.”

Chapel Hill Denham is one of Nigeria’s most trusted advisors, focused on providing unbiased advisory, execution and investment services to corporations, governments, institutions and individuals involved in investing in and developing Nigeria and Africa.

The firm actively promotes areas accretive to Africa’s and Nigeria’s economic development, targeting sectors such as infrastructure, energy and renewables, real estate, SMEs, digital and financial inclusion, healthcare, education, among others.