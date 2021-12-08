Channels TV, GTB, Access Bank, other finalists top GRC & Fincrime prevention awards

The board of judges for the 2021 GRC & Fincrime prevention awards has selected finalists for the maiden edition of the annual award.

The GRC & Fincrime prevention awards has been announced to be scheduled for Thursday, 9 December 2021, at Oriental Hotel Victoria Island Lagos by 6pm Award categories include GRC & Financial Crime Prevention Excellence Awards,

GRC & Financial Crime Prevention Journey Awards, GRC & Financial Crime Prevention Achievement Awards, and others.

The organizations who emerged as the finalists are Guaranty Trust Bank, First Bank Nigeria Limited, Access Bank, Zenith Bank, First City Monumental Bank, Stanbic IBTC Bank Ltd, Sterling Bank, Pensions Alliance Limited, Arise TV, Channels Tv, ARM Pension Managers Limited, Lagos Business School and others.

Read also: Fighting illicit financial flows: The way forward

Olufemi Falola, chairman of the panel of judges for the awards ceremony stated: “As the Chairman of the panel of Judges constituted for the maiden GRC and FinCrime Prevention Awards events in Nigeria, I would particularly like to thank everyone involved in the highly worthwhile event organized by the prestigious The Morgans Consortium.

” The experience has been both tough, exhausting, and intriguing! It is particularly difficult in a year like this year, where it is the inaugural event. My panel, which consisted of 10 Judges of different educational backgrounds, disciplines, and experiences did a fantastic but difficult job of independently reviewing, evaluating, and scoring a vast number of nominations. In some instances, it was so close it took incredibly lively and strong debates among judges to decide who was going to be the overall winner.

Faced with challenges such as voter apathy, non-availability of required information and documentation in the public domain, non-response from contacted nominees, etc he said the judging process turned out to be an incredibly hard task for everyone involved.

He noted that overall, however, the high standard of nominations, the extraordinary people, and the accomplishments presented to us has been truly incredible.

“In my opinion, every nominee deserves commendation for what they have achieved,” he added.