ChamsAccess wins West Africa award, reiterates vows to digital solutions

ChamsAccess, a technology solutions provider company, has been named West African Partner of the Year for 2022 at the Zebra Technologies conference in South Africa.

According to a statement from the company, the award recognises ChamsAccess ‘s work as a device partner in the West African region and is a testament to the company’s commitment to excellence and innovation.

“We are thrilled to receive this award and be recognized as West African Partners of the Year, 2022 by Zebra Technologies,” said ChamsAccess’s CEO, Dumebi Obodo. “It is a great honour and a testament to our team’s hard work and dedication to delivering the best possible solutions and services to our customers.”

He added; “We are proud to have won this award and we are grateful for the opportunity to partner with Zebra. Our revolutionary Kiosk instant card issuance solution for banks and our Asset Management Solution, Barcode scanners and readers for manufacturing are just some of the numerous products and solutions that drive growth and success for our clients in the industry we serve. We remain dedicated to our mission of providing exceptional services to our clients in the West African region and beyond.”

Read also: Finnish Ambassador, Olu of Warri synergise to boost science, technology, others

As a device partner of Zebra Technologies, ChamsAccess offers a range of cutting-edge products and services that help businesses in the West African region streamline their operations, increase efficiency, and enhance customer experience. The Zebra Technologies conference provided a valuable platform to showcase groundbreaking technology solutions and connect with potential customers and partners.

“We are proud to have ChamsAccess as our device partner and congratulate them on this well-deserved award,” said Neil Gouveia, Sales Director – Africa. “Their commitment to innovation and excellence is truly inspiring, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with them in the years to come.”

Zebra Technologies is an innovator at the edge of the enterprise, providing front-line worker and asset visibility, connectivity, and optimization solutions to organizations worldwide. The company’s solutions digitize and automate workflows, enabling customers to serve their clients better.

As West African Partners of the Year 2022, ChamsAccess is poised for even greater success in the future. With a focus on innovation, excellence, and customer satisfaction, the company is committed to delivering the best possible solutions and services to its customers in the West African region and beyond.