Chairman of DafriBank gifts cash rewards to customers

More beneficiaries with DafriBank accounts have had their accounts credited with various sums of money ranging from 1000 to 2,500 dollars by the Chairman of the bank.

Ndhlovu, an acclaimed billionaire investor whose reputation as a philanthropist is reverberating across the continent of Africa had on September 7 posted on his Instagram page @xolanendhlovu: “Did you see your name? My giveaway with @DafriBank is still much active. Your turn is coming as long as you following me and DafriBank on all social media.”

He further added: “This week’s give away so far. Always leave your account number as you never know when you will be among the winners. Make sure you are following all the roles @DafriBank. A very happy new month to you. May all that you do in this new month be productive and successful in Jesus name. Amen.”

The billionaire philanthropist, who is the chairman of DafriBank Digital, has started the reward scheme for his social media followers since August whereby he has been giving out $1000 USD every week to random people who are followers of his and his sponsor DafriBank Digital’s accounts. The reward scheme which will last till December 31, covering a total of 16 weeks will culminate in 320 beneficiaries, picked randomly at the rate of 20 every week from all countries of the world.

The former disc jockey-turned-entrepreneur also shared an inspirational message with his followers across his social media accounts. “The more you discover yourself, the more you realise the treasures that are hidden deep within you. We all carry inside ourselves latent treasures that can only be unveiled through self-discovery,” his post reads.