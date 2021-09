One of Nigeria’s leading commercial banks, First City Monument Bank (FCMB), has emerged as the best SME bank in Africa and best in Nigeria at the Asian Banker Middle East and Africa Regional Awards on the 27th of August 2021. The SME friendly bank beat all other Nigerian and African banks to win national and…

