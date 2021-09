As the world marks International Day of Charity, Sterling Bank Plc has unveiled Africa’s first free banking services for non-governmental organisations (NGOs) christened Sterling CARES, initiated to empower non-profit organisations across the country. Unveiled in partnership with Sterling One Foundation and the Nigeria Network of NGOs (NNNGO), the bank disclosed that the new product would…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login