Certificate Ban: Here are 8 recognised universities from Benin, Togo in Nigeria

The recent ban on certificates from certain universities in Benin and Togo has raised concerns among students and parents in Nigeria.

With the increasing presence of private and international universities, it is essential to know which institutions are recognised by the Nigerian government to avoid professional and academic setbacks.

BusinessDay reported that the Nigerian government is tackling the issue of fake certificates. Over 22,500 Nigerians were found using fake certificates from unaccredited universities in Benin Republic and Togo between 2019 and 2023. Tahir Mamman, Minister of Education disclosed that these certificates were used to secure jobs in both public and private sectors. The government is preparing a circular to identify and prosecute those involved and is urging private-sector operators to verify employee certificates.

Recognition by the Nigerian government ensures that certificates from these universities are valid in Nigeria, allowing graduates to pursue further education, seek employment, and engage in professional activities. To prevent issues with degree recognition, students and parents should verify a university’s accreditation status before enrolling.

Here are eight recognised Universities from Benin, Togo in Nigeria

Recognised Universities in Benin Republic

Université d’Abomey-Calavi(UAC)

UAC was established in 1970 as the Université du Dahomey and was renamed Université Nationale du Bénin in 1975, before taking its current name in 2001. Located in Abomey-Calavi, in southern Benin, UAC is a public university and the principal higher education institution in the country. The university offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs and comprises 19 institutions and six campuses, including specialized schools like the Ecole Polytechnique d’Abomey-Calavi (EPAC) and the Faculté des Sciences de la Santé (FSS). UAC is affiliated with the Association of African Universities and the Agence Universitaire de la Francophonie.

Université de Parakou(UP)

UP, established on September 18, 2001, is located in Parakou, in the northern region of Benin. As the second largest public university in the country, UP offers a variety of undergraduate and postgraduate programs across multiple disciplines. The university is a member of the Association of African Universities and the Agence Universitaire de la Francophonie.

Université Nationale des Sciences, Technologies, Ingénierie et Mathématiques (UNSTIM)

UNSTIM was established by the government of Benin on October 13, 2016, to focus on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). The university’s mission is to produce graduates with specialized knowledge in STEM fields, contributing to the national economy through scientific research and technological innovation. UNSTIM offers various undergraduate and postgraduate programs in applied sciences, engineering, and technology, with campuses located in Abomey, Natitingou, Dassa-Zoumé, and Lokossa. It is affiliated with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research in Benin.

Université Nationale d’Agriculture(UNA)

UNA, established by the government of Benin on October 13, 2016, focuses on training professionals in agricultural sciences, including agronomy, agropastoral sciences, fisheries, forestry, and environmental sciences. The university offers undergraduate and postgraduate programs aimed at equipping students with skills to address challenges in the agricultural sector. UNA is committed to research and innovation to develop solutions that enhance agricultural productivity and sustainability. It has campuses in Sakété and Kétou and is affiliated with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research in Benin, as well as the Agence Universitaire de la Francophonie.

Université Africaine de Développement Coopératif (UADC)

UADC, founded in October 1967 as the Centre Panafricain de Formation Coopérative, focuses on supporting the cooperative movement in Africa through education, training, and research in social economy and development management. UADC offers specialized programs, including Master’s degrees in Cooperative Economics and Management, Local Development and Decentralization, Micro Health Insurance Management, and Social Economy Entrepreneurship. It is an inter-state institution affiliated with the Pan-African Cooperative Conference, representing 20 African countries, and aims to develop resources that promote a cooperative and associative movement for the well-being of African populations.

Recognised Universities in Togo

Université de Lomé

Université de Lomé, established in 1970 as the University of Benin and renamed in 2001, is the largest university in Togo. It offers a wide range of programs across disciplines such as humanities, sciences, engineering, and social sciences. The university emphasizes research, promoting interdisciplinary and international collaborations, and developing thematic clusters of excellence in research, training, and knowledge transfer.

Université de Kara

Université de Kara, established in 1999 in northern Togo, is a significant public university offering programs in arts, sciences, and professional studies, leading to recognized higher education degrees such as bachelor’s degrees. The university contributes to the region’s education sector, providing students with academic and non-academic facilities, including a library and sports facilities. It is officially recognized by the Ministry of Higher Education and Research of Togo.

Catholic University of West Africa

The Catholic University of West Africa (Université Catholique de l’Afrique de l’Ouest, UCAO) is a private university with campuses in several West African countries, including Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso, Benin, Senegal, and Togo. It offers programs that integrate Catholic values with academic rigour, leading to recognized higher education degrees across various fields. The Togo campus, known as Université Catholique de l’Afrique de l’Ouest – Unité Universitaire du Togo (UCAO-UUT), is located in Lomé and provides academic and non-academic facilities, including a library and administrative services.

