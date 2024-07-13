Here are top 10 universities to study MBA

One of the important factors for international students when considering a master’s degree is knowing the status, the institution’s reputation, and facilities.

In a QS World University Ranking, a portfolio of comparative college and university rankings compiled by Quacquarelli Symonds, a higher education analytics firm, it listed 10 top universities for students to study MBA.

Read also: Here are the world’s top 10 medical universities

Stanford Graduate School of Business

The Stanford Graduate School of Business is the graduate business school of Stanford University, a private research university in Stanford, California.

The MBA institute is ranked ahead of others in the 2024 QS rankings. It was ranked seventh in QS international trade ranking in 2023.

For several years it has been the most selective business school in the United States, admitting only about six percent of applicants.

The institution has in place many options to help students fund their master’s programme. The programmes are designed to help students not only keep pace with a change in career and the world but drive it.

Stanford GSB gives students experience that will shape their entire career, and transform their lives.

The Penn Wharton School

Penn Wharton School was established in 1881 by Joseph Wharton, an American entrepreneur and industrialist as the world’s first collegiate school of business at the University of Pennsylvania.

It was a radical idea that revolutionised both business practice and higher education.

Since then, the Wharton School has continued innovating to meet the mounting global demand for new ideas, deeper insights, and transformative leadership.

Harvard Business School

Harvard Business School is the graduate business school of Harvard University, a private Ivy League research university. It was founded in 1908.

Harvard Business School offers a two-year, full-time MBA programme with a general management curriculum focused on real-world practice.

The institution has a circle of networks that makes it fulfilling for a student at Harvard Business School. HBS guarantees students membership of a global community that propels lifelong learning, and career support alongside peers, faculty, and staff who will both challenge and cheer one’s acceleration in career path.

Read also: Sustainable solutions to avert looming crisis in Nigerian public universities

London School of Economics

The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) is a public research university in London and a member institution of the University of London.

The school specialises exclusively in the social sciences, including economics, politics, sociology, law, and anthropology. It was founded by Sidney Webb, Beatrice Webb, Graham Wallas, and George Bernard Shaw in 1895.

LSE joined the University of London in 1900 and established its first degree courses under the auspices of the university in 1901.

The university has the sixth-largest endowment of any university in the UK and in 2022/23, it had an income of £466.1 million of which £39.6 million was from research grants.

Despite its name, the school is organised into 25 academic departments and institutes which conduct teaching and research across a range of pure and applied social sciences.

HEC Paris Business School

HEC Paris is a business school and grande école located in Jouy-en-Josas, a south-western outer suburb of Paris, France. It was founded in 1881 by the Paris Chamber of Commerce and Industry and is one of the most prestigious and oldest European business schools.

HEC Paris is a leader in research and education in management sciences. The institution offers a complete and unique range of business programmes for the most talented students from around the world.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is a private land-grant research university in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

It was established in 1861, and MIT has played a significant role in the development of many areas of modern technology and science.

The institute has an urban campus that extends more than 1.6 km alongside the Charles River and encompasses many major off-campus facilities such as the MIT Lincoln Laboratory, the Bates Centre, and the Haystack Observatory, as well as affiliated laboratories such as the Broad and Whitehead Institutes.

Columbia Business School

Columbia Business School is the business school of Columbia University, a private research university in New York City. It was established in 1916 and is one of six Ivy League business schools and one of the oldest business schools in the world.

Instituto de Empresa (IE)

IE Business School is a graduate and undergraduate school of business, located in Madrid, Spain. It was founded in 1973 under the name Instituto de Empresa and since 2009 is part of IE University.

Its International MBA is designed to meet your individual needs, allowing students to hone their skills. Instituto de Empresa puts a holistic focus on students, guiding them to analyse their strengths, identify the gaps and help each student realise his/her aspirations.

Institute for Small Business and Entrepreneurship (ISBE)

The Institute for Small Business and Entrepreneurship is a network for people and organisations involved in small business and entrepreneurship research,

ISBE offers a regular cycle of events for various stakeholders including an annual two-day conference which is rotated around the UK and provides a key forum to discuss entrepreneurial behaviour with key stakeholders.

It also offers a regular series of smaller one-day and half-day events to promote entrepreneurial activity in specific areas.

Read also: Top 10 African Universities in QS World University Rankings 2025

Cambridge Judge Business School

Cambridge Judge Business School is the business school of the University of Cambridge. The School is a provider of management education.

It is named after Sir Paul Judge, a founding benefactor of the school. The School is a department of the university’s School of Technology administrative group.

It was founded in 1990, and the school is embedded in the high-tech cluster called the Silicon Fen, with its accelerator and close ties with Cambridge Enterprise, the university’s technology transfer office.