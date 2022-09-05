CCECC suspends reconstruction of Port Harcourt-Maiduguri rail line over insecurity

Reconstruction works on the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri Eastern rail line have been suspended due to insecurity and vandalization of railway properties along the corridor, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, the Minister of Transportation, has said.

Sambo, who disclosed this during the Ministerial inspection tour of the project in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Friday, said the China Civil Engineering and Construction Company (CCECC), the contractor handling the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the project has complained of attacks on its workers along the Abia State axis.

Sambo condemned the act in strong terms, adding that no administration has invested more in rail infrastructure than the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He used the opportunity to call on the media and the judiciary to collaborate with the Ministry to ensure that these economic saboteurs are not only exposed but prosecuted and sentenced speedily to serve as a deterrent to others.

On the issue that the funds meant for the Eastern rail line was diverted, the Minister assured that the fund for the project was not diverted.

He said that the progress made so far in terms of funding was from the 15 percent counterpart funding by Nigeria while the 85 percent funding that would be provided by foreign partners is still being negotiated.