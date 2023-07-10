CBN seeks consultant to execute payment system vision 2025

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is seeking to engage a consultant to drive the implementation of the payment system Vision (PSV) 2025.

This was disclosed by the apex bank management in a Request for Proposal (RFP) note published on its website.

In order to fulfil its vision of being the best in class among the world’s central banks, the CBN launched an agenda for the payment system called the Payments System Vision 2025 (PSV 2025).

According to the note, the effort of the CBN to respond to recent innovations in the financial landscape, coupled with the growing market for payment solutions in Nigeria necessitated a new agenda for the payments system.

“The bank hereby invites sealed bids from bidders for a consultant to drive the implementation of PSV 2025 recommendations for the Bank. This Request for Proposal is being extended to eligible and competent Consultants,” the note stated.

The scope of Work is to facilitate PSV 2025 implementation; prepare and drive the implementation roadmap for PSV 2025, benchmark the Nigeria Payment system with international standards, identify key areas of improvement and address those areas based on the prioritized roadmap and identify key trends and innovation opportunities in readiness for future products/innovations.

The Consultant is expected to work with the CBN team in support of implementation efforts while providing expert advice.

Interested and competent service providers are expected to submit the following documents for verification, evidence of Certificate of Incorporation and Registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) including Form CAC2 and CAC7; certified true copy of Memorandum and Article of Association; evidence of Company Tax Clearance Certificate for the last three years (2019, 2020 and 2021) as at when due (such evidence should reflect the value of the projects undertaken by the company in the last three years, and Current Pension Clearance Certificate from PENCOM, among others.

The CBN said upon evidence of payment of a non-refundable fee of N10,000.00 (Bank Draft in favour of Central Bank of Nigeria), interested companies may collect Standard Bidding Document (SBD) from the head office of the CBN.