CBN, NDIC appoint representatives to RIMAN board of trustees

Risk Management Association of Nigeria (RIMAN) has announced that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), as well as the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation, have assigned representatives to its Board of Trustees(BOT).

Ezekiel Oseni, president of RIMAN, announced in a statement that the director of Risk Management, CBN, Blaise Ijebor, and the director, enterprise risk management, NDIC, Olalekan Sefiu Dairo have both been confirmed as BOT members at the recently concluded 22nd annual general meeting of RIMAN.

He noted that this is in its continuous bid towards promoting best practices and advocacy in risk management and that these appointments are on the heels of the retirement of its current chairman, board of trustee, Folakemi Fatogbe and some others upon the expiration of their tenure.

The retired directors who have completed their tenors and could no longer seek reelection are Gregory Jobome (executive director, Access Bank and Jude Monye (executive director, Heritage Bank) who had at different times served as the president of RIMAN. Others are Olumide Olayinka, a partner with KPMG, Stella Ojekwe-Onyejeli and Austin Okere.

Blaise is the director of Risk Management, CBN. He would be representing CBN on the Board of RIMAN. He is a Senior Associate member of Risk Management Association of Nigeria, a certified ITIL and Prince II Practitioner, Information Security (ISO 27001) Lead Implementer and Auditor, Cyber Security Strategist and Risk Manager. In addition, he is an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) and holds an MBA from the prestigious Cranfield Business School in the United Kingdom and Master’s in International Banking & Finance from ESUT Business School.

His work experience cut across several organisations in Nigeria and and beyond.

On the other hand, Olalekan Dairo who is representing NDIC is replacing Umar Maitambari, upon his retirement from NDIC earlier in the year. Olalekan is a senior associate member of RIMAN. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accuntants of Nigeria, Associate Member, Chartered Institute of Taxation. In addition, he holds an MBA from Lagos Business School and B.Sc.(Hons) Economics from University of Ibadan. Dairo has attended several professional courses both locally and internationally and has successfully mentored many young professionals.

Oseni thanked the retiring directors and past president of the Association for the sacrifices they all made over the years to see that the Association continues to fulfill its mandates of ensuring sound risk management practices across in all organisations and sectors of the economy.