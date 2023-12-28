CBN investigator to Lemo, others: Appear today or lose your shares

The Central Bank special investigator is insisting that Babatunde Lemo, the chairman of Titan Trust Bank; Cornelius Vink, TGI Group boss; along with Rahul Savara must appear before him today or lose their shares in the TTB acquisition of Union Bank deal.

The investigator made this known in a Letter to the trio seen by BusinessDay Thursday.

“I am to further inform you that your invitation to appear before the Special Investigator on 28th December, 2023 by 2pm prompt in respect of the matter under investigation and for which you had earlier made statement, stands,” the letter signed by DCP Eloho Okpoziakpo head of operations, office of the special investigator read.

“Kindly note that the conditions on paragraphs 6 to 8 in our earlier letter to you with reference number CR:3000/TSI/ABJ/VOL 1/69 dated 24th December 2023 remains effective and shall be triggered if you or Messrs Vink and Savara fail to attend the meeting as scheduled.”

Lemo, who is currently abroad celebrating his birthday, received a notice to attend a meeting set for December 28th, 2023, concerning the investigation into the purported ownership of Titan Trust Bank and Union Bank of Nigeria.

However, citing his absence and the failure of Cornelius Vink and Rahul Savara to provide requested ownership documentation, the Investigator’s office has deemed these actions as obstructive to their duties.

Furthermore, the directive emphasizes that documents submitted through proxies will not be accepted, stressing the need for direct engagement with the involved parties.

Consequently, Lemo has been reminded of his obligation to appear before the Special Investigator on December 28th, 2023, at 2 pm as initially requested, of which failure to comply with this summons could trigger further actions as outlined in the previous communication sent to Lemo.

The CBN investigator stressed the seriousness of the matter and reiterated the importance of compliance with the investigation process.

In a counter response to the letter from the CBN special investigator, lawyers representing Titan Trust Bank Ltd. and Union Bank Plc, appealed for understanding as Lemo, Vink and Savara are currently out of the country due to personal and familial commitments and are expected back in the second week of January 2024.

In the letter signed by Prof. Gobolahan Elias, the lawyers assured the Special Investigator of the Banks’ commitment to full cooperation once these individuals are back in Nigeria.

Furthermore, it pledged to resubmit the requested information, previously provided on September 1, 2023, for review the following morning.

Elias expressed gratitude for the attention given to the matter and urged any further inquiries to be directed to their law firm.