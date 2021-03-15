CBN extends deadline for appointment as asset managers of InfraCorp

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Monday extended the deadline for expressions of interest from qualified asset managers active in the infrastructure sector to manage the Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria Limited (InfraCorp) by two weeks.

This followed the request by the Promoters, including the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), and the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA).

A statement signed by Kingsley Obiora, on behalf of the promoters, indicated an extension to the deadline for receipt of final proposals in response to the detailed Request for Proposals (RfP) from 12 noon Nigerian time on 16 March 2021, to 12 noon Nigerian time on 30 March 2021.

“The process remains the same such that upon expression of interest through InfraCorp@cbn.gov.ng, the Promoters shall share a detailed RfP document providing potential asset managers with the necessary information to prepare appropriate proposals in line with the Promoters’ requirements,” the statement read.

President Muhammadu Buhari last year approved the establishment of the Infraco, a Public-Private Partnership infrastructure company to tackle Nigeria’s growing infrastructure deficit.

Godwin Emefiele, governor of the CBN said the InfraCorp would become fully operational by the second quarter of 2021.

This vehicle, he said, would enable the use of private and public capital to support infrastructure investment that will have a multiplier effect on growth across critical sectors.