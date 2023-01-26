CBN engages PoS super agents in Nasarawa ahead of deadline

In less than five days to the January 31st deadline for the old naira notes to seize being a legal tender, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has engaged the services of Point of Sale (POS) supper agents in Nasarawa State to ease the stress of changing old cash for those without bank accounts for the new notes.

This is just as the Apex bank has deployed its e-banking special team to the state to intensify sensitization across rural communities, as well as to open bank accounts and e-Naira wallets for the locals.

The super agents were, however, in most rural communities to change a maximum of N10,000 per individual.

Atiku Mohammed Nasir, Director, Security Services of the CBN, who was speaking during a sensitisation visit to Doma and Obi markets on Thursday, said the January deadline was sacrosanct.

Atiku, who led the exercise said, “In line with the ongoing CBN’s naira redesign, the services of POS super-agents have been deployed across the state to help mitigate the inadequacies of banks.

Read also: Naira redesign: new era is now cashless says CBN

“The aim of this exercise basically, is to emphasize on those unbanked to start banking because the world is going e-banking. We can’t distribute all the cash with the CBN.

“The CBN policy is to discourage transactions with cash and encourage e-transaction in line with global standards,’ he said.

Atiku appealed to residents in rural communities to patronise the super-agents for exchange of the old naira with the new ones before January 31, as specified by the CBN, and stressed that there is no plan to extend the deadline.

He called on Nigerians to take advantage of the current situation to open e-naira wallets, which are easy and safe for any business transaction in the country.

The sensitisation in rural communities, according to the CBN, will continue in all the 13 local government councils in the state.