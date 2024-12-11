Cargo aircraft crash-lands at Abuja airport

A cargo aircraft operated by Allied Air has crash-landed at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja due to a failure in one of its landing gears.

The incident occurred on Wednesday around 10 am, involving six crew members who were on board the aircraft with the registration number 5N-JRT, TheCable reported.

There were no reported casualties as sources confirm. The crew members were swiftly evacuated and are currently receiving medical evaluations at the 063 Nigerian Air Force medical unit.

Airport authorities, including the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), are taking measures to remove the aircraft and assess the runway for any potential damage.

This incident follows a recent helicopter crash in Port Harcourt three months ago, which resulted in the loss of three lives.

