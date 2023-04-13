Career opportunity opens for operators as consultant launches Realtors Academy

Opportunity has opened for young operators who want to develop career in real estate as a consultant, Uba Taiwo Joyce, has launched a Global Realtors Academy to teach the fundamentals of investing or operating in the sector.

Joyce, a graduate of International Relationships from the university, said she took interest in real estate after suffering accommodation problems in her teenage years.

“I want to create opportunities for those who want to make a career in real estate to soar and actualize; I want to advise those who want to grow in the sector to see whatever they meet in the job as lessons that can help them to build and raise themselves to enviable heights.

You may have periods of discouragement, but you should know they are part of your assignments to grow,” she said, noting that life has a lot of surprises for people and, until they understand what their destinies are, they will continue to wobble with little or no success.

Jorce revealed that, so far, the Academy had enrolled about 20 students who were taking the two courses that would last for two weeks online training, adding that there were also some of her colleagues in the industry who were partaking in the lectures.

“I have been helping people, giving them consulting services, but I found out I was not giving myself the profits that ought to accrue from those services. With this Academy, both the participants and myself will benefit.

I advise participants to take serious whatever they learn from this Academy as they will continue to meet challenges as they move on. Challenge is the job because if you are able to surmount challenges, you will make it in life,” she said.

Mike Oladipo, a management consultant and business strategist, described Joyce as a business professional–one who does not relax until she gets her target. He added that she was a strategist with penchant to build a sustainable organization, hoping that, through her expertise, she would help to reposition Africa for global relevance.

Peacemaker Afolabi, Director, Brass & Castles, Real Estate, Development and Project Management, described the launching of the Academy as a remarkable project that would put forward the Nigeria real estate sector for international competition. He said that the Academy would open new vista for those interested in making career out of real estate.

Eyewumi Ghereje, the Pastor of David’s Christian Centre, Lagos Island, said that Joyce had remained a dedicated, hardworking and a spiritually-inclined person who sees God as her source. “She is one who keeps learning every day and seeks knowledge all the time,” the cleric said.