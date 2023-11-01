Carabao Cup: Ten Hag confident ahead of Newcastle United clash

Manchester United and Newcastle United will lock horns at Old Trafford in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday in a repeat of last season’s final.

The Red Devils dispatched Crystal Palace 3-0 in the third round on September 26 to progress to the last 16.

But the Red Devils’ form has dropped drastically compared to last season when they defeated Newcastle United 2-0 in the 2022/23 Carabao Cup final at Wembley on February 26.

Erik ten Hag’s team lost woefully to arch-rivals Manchester City on Sunday in a 3-0 score line. They have lost three of their last six matches in all competitions.

But Ten Hag remains confident his team are moving in the right direction and could turn around a poor start of the season despite Man City’s humiliating home defeat.

“There is no point in feeling sorry for ourselves,” said Ten Hag.

“I continue to believe in these players.”

“At Manchester United, every game involves high stakes. Every single day, there is pressure on everybody involved with this club, but those demands and standards are a challenge which we must always meet head-on.

“While this has not been the start to the season that we had all hoped for, I am certain that we have the talent and attitude as a collective to move in the right direction.

“I believe that it is only a matter of time before we are showing our true selves. It will come, I am certain.”

Newcastle beat Man City 1-0 on September 27 to book their berth in the last 16. The Magpies are an extremely difficult side to contain on their day.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe played down suggestions that revenge is the overriding motivation.

“That’s not our emotion as I sit here now. Our emotion is to try to prepare and win the game. One win and we’re into the quarter-final of the competition. We loved our run in it last year.

“This is a one-off game, and I’m sure both teams will be motivated to try and win.”

After failing to win their last two games against Borussia Dortmund and Wolverhampton Wanderers, respectively, Howe hopes his side can return to winning ways on Wednesday.

Man Utd do not look as strong as last season and needs to get a positive result tonight to restore confidence in the team after a difficult season start.