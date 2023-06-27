Car owners to pay N1000 as Lagos, FRSC begin issuance of POC

Lagos State in collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) is to begin the issuance of Proof of Ownership Certificate (POC) on vehicle, an initiative that will attract a minimum of N1000 on every car plying Lagos roads, according to Abdulhafiz Toriola, permanent secretary, state ministry of transportation.

Teriola, at a joint press conference with FRSC, at Alausa, Tuesday, said the development was in line with a communique that was issued by the Federal Government Joint Tax Board, after an emergency meeting held on May 9, 2023.

He said the initiative was aimed at ensuring real-time tracking and maintaining the integrity of vehicle records on the National Vehicle and Identification Scheme (NVIS) database.

Toriola said the renewal process was part of the government’s commitment to keeping accurate and up-to-date records of vehicle ownership, which is crucial for effective traffic management, law enforcement, and public safety, reiterating that the renewal process will ensure national integration of data.

He added that the proof of ownership certificate serves as valid proof that a vehicle is legally owned by the registered individual or entity and will contain vital information such as license plate number, model, year of manufacture, in addition to owner’s name and address. He said the document will be issued at the point of renewing vehicle particulars.

Teriola said the procedure will minimise car theft and recovery of stolen vehicles, getting vehicular population nation-wide, verification of vehicles documents regardless of issuing state, enhance national security amongst other benefits.

Also speaking, Babatunde Farinloye, Lagos State sector commander of FRSC, represented by Tajudeen Mafe, said the implementation was in line with the FRSC Establishment Act of 2007, to regulate and enforce all road safety management procedure through robust database, expressing willingness of the agency to ensure smooth execution of the procedure.

Lape Kilanko, the general manager, Motor Vehicle Administration Agency (MVAA), represented by Olabisi Olowolagba said the initiative aligned with the agency’s vision of gathering reliable and accurate database which will aid its operations.