Car drifters, super bikers set for 2023 TOR’Q autofest

Organisers of the TOR’Q Autofest has announced 26 November for the 2023 edition of the car drifting and super bikers’ series event that combines sports, entertainment and auto-fair scheduled to hold at Eko Hotels, Lagos.

Themed ‘TOR’Q 23: The Fearless Showdown,’ the auto-sports and motorbike racing event will see car drifters and bikers infuse fearless and positive energy in an entertaining atmosphere. In the realm of sports entertainment, as evident in our partnership with TOR’Q, we aspire to elevate the platform, offering an exhilarating experience for car drifters, super bikers, and enthusiasts alike,” Seleem Adegunwa, MD, Rite Foods, stated during a press conference held to unveil the 2023 face of TOR’Q in Lagos.

Read also: Nigerians buy fuel-efficient cars, drive less to work

Represented by Kanyinsola Sangowawa, assistant brand manager, Fearless Energy Drink, Adegunwa said that the brand was leveraging auto-sports to ignite the passion of the contenders to effusively excite consumers and fun-seekers, while actively showcasing their talent in motorsports.

According to him, the brand will continue to support platforms that resonate with the brand’s DNA of identifying with activities that improve lives, innovation, creativity, with courageous spirit and the ability to attain success in undertakings.

Adeniyi Bakare, head of Strategy, Xhibit Ideas, the organisers of the TOR’Q Autofest, said the autofest will draw participants from various African regions, establishing it as the country’s premier motorsports event, accompanied by an array of side attractions.

Read also: Carloha Nigeria to display Tesla EV, luxury cars at ‘The Palms’ showroom

According to Bakare, the TOR’Q 23 will serve as a stage for excellence, celebrating quality displays of supercars and bikers; while attendees has been urged to expect musical performances by Nigerian Idol winners Progress Chukwuyem and Victory Gbakara from Seasons 7 and 8 respectively.

Mike Nwogu, also known as ‘Pretty Mike’ was unveiled as the face of TOR’Q 23: The Fearless Showdown. The Nigerian socialite and entrepreneur anticipated a motorsports spectacle that includes lady bikers showcasing their impressive skills, captivating the audience alongside other engaging activities and attractive prizes.

The last edition of the Autofest 2022 (TOR’Q 22) was held in Ibadan, Oyo State, featuring the Fearless Geng of power bikers and skaters.