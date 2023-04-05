Canadian, Nigerian scientists collaborate to tackle Monkeypox virus

A 12-man research team, consisting of highly distinguished scientists and scholars from Canada and Nigeria is set to work on a research plan titled, “Characterising Transmission Dynamics and Evaluating Medical Countermeasures to Inform the Clinical and Public Response to Monkeypox”.

The team has H. S. Darell (Dr) of St. Michael’s Hospital-Unity Health, Toronto; and Rosemary Audu (Dr) of the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) as Principal Investigators while Oluwafemi Daodu (Dr), and nine others are co-applicants.

Oluwafemi Daodu is a lecturer at the Department of Veterinary Microbiology, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, University of Ilorin was appointed as a member of the team based in the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research that would conduct a critical research project relating to the effective combat against Monkeypox.

The grant for the research project and its administration accounting to the Uni-Ilorin bulletin released to journalists in Ilorin would be domiciled at the Principal Investigators’ institutions.

As a member of the team, Daodu is expected to travel to various locations within and outside Nigeria in pursuit and investigation of samples towards ensuring the success of the project.

Daodu explained that the project, when completed, would have positive impacts on human and animal health and it will also boost the good image of the University of Ilorin among its peers across the world.

Reacting to the development, Wahab Olasupo Egbewole SAN, a professor of International Law and the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, lauded the participation of staff of the University in the project, which is set to enhance human development.

Egbewole congratulated Daodu for making the team, saying that he was not surprised with the inclusion of the Unilorin don in the project as he noted that the University houses some of the best researchers one can find across the world.

The Vice-Chancellor, however, assured Daodu of the support of the University’s administration in the task ahead and wished him a rewarding and successful engagement.