Nigeria’s Stephanie Linus joins US government to advocate improved health for women, girls

Stephanie Linus, a renowned Nigerian actress and filmmaker, has joined the United States government and international organisations to advocate for improved global health for women and girls.

Linus delivered a presentation at an event held at the US Capitol in Washington DC and powered by Pathfinder International, Catalyst Global Strategies, What to Expect Project, United Nations Women, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), and Extended Hands Foundation.

She highlighted the importance of prioritising the health of women and girls whom she described as vulnerable people in society.

She also shared thoughts that were in line with the US government-supported global health programmes aimed at improving the lives of women and girls in the developing world in ways that extend beyond improving health outcomes.

Linus, who doubles as a regional ambassador for UNFPA and founder of the Extended Hands Foundation, said she has been working with several gender-based awareness and intervention projects across the world.

According to her, lack of access to quality healthcare and overlapping areas of inequity, keep girls out of school, limit educational opportunities, and also keep women and girls from living the lives they choose.

It is important to note that several Nigerians have in partnership with civil society organisations convened very successful high-level stakeholder meetings elevating voices for women’s health.

Experts believed that it is a very important social cause to pay serious attention to the health of women and young girls globally because as a vulnerable group in society, several women have been suffering from physical, mental and digital health-related issues.

Other speakers at the event include Algene Sajery, the CEO of Catalyst Global Strategies and the coordinator of the event; Lydia Murithi, the senior global technical and strategy advisor of Pathfinder International; Crystal Lander, the chief strategic engagement officer of Pathfinder International; Annie Toro, president/CEO of What to Expect Project, and Sarah Craven, the chief Washington Office for UNFPA.