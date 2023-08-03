Canada opens new pathway for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others

Canada has unveiled a new immigration pathway for carpenters, plumbers and welders from other countries including Nigeria.

In a statement by the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) on Tuesday, the country announced a streamlined immigration pathway for skilled workers with specific expertise in carpentry, plumbing and welding.

“Canada’s Express Entry (EE) system is now tailored to provide a streamlined and efficient pathway for individuals with expertise in critical fields,” it said.

It said by prioritising the invitation of skilled newcomers with experience in the trades, the country aims to meet the increasing demand for talent and fill key positions that contribute to the nation’s economic growth and advancement.

“These category-based selection rounds will continue throughout the year, alongside general invitation rounds, and more details will be announced in the coming weeks,” it added.

According to Marc Miller, minister of IRCC, it is absolutely critical to address the shortage of skilled trades workers in our country, and part of the solution is helping the construction sector find and maintain the workers it needs.

“This round of category-based selection recognizes these skilled trades’ workers as essential, and I look forward to welcoming more of these talented individuals to Canada,” he said.

In May, Sean Fraser, the former minister of IRCC, announced changes to EE through category-based selection, a new process to welcome skilled newcomers with work experience in priority jobs as permanent residents.

Canada’s express entry is an online system used by the Canadian government to provide permanent residence to skilled workers. It’s the country’s main system for managing skilled worker applications for Canadian immigration.

There are many different ways for professionals and workers to qualify for a Canada immigration permanent resident visa, according to lawyers at First Immigration Law Firm based in Canada.

“The most prominent option is through Express Entry, which is Canada’s main pathway for economic class skilled workers. Your best bet to be eligible under the entry is to meet the requirements of either the Federal Skilled Worker Program or Canadian Experience Class,” they said.

Canada’s aging population and lower birth rate has been shrinking its labour force, forcing the country to intensify its efforts to attract large, young and vibrant immigrants by offering immigration-friendly policies.

Last year, the Canadian federal government announced an aggressive plan to take in 500,000 immigrants a year by 2025, with almost 1.5 million new immigrants coming to the country over the next three years.

The country landed 437,120 Permanent Residents in 2022, a nearly eight percent increase from the total number of PRs in 2021, according to IRCC.

For Nigeria, it grew by 41.9 percent to 22,130 last year from 15,595 in the previous year.