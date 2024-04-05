See new rates as Canadian permanent residence fees up by 12%

The Canada immigration department, IRCC, will raise fees for permanent residency applications starting April 30, 2024.

The fee will increase from $515 to $575, reflecting a 12 percent rise followin Canadian regulations tied to the Consumer Price Index.

Canada waived the fee for dependent children accompanying applicants seeking permanent residence, similar to the process of obtaining a green card in the United States, facilitating the path to potential Canadian citizenship.

Canadian authorities have also raised fees for several immigration programs, including federal skilled workers, provincial nominee programs, and caregiver pilots.

Application fees will increase from $850 to $950 for main applicants and from $230 to $260 for accompanying dependent children.

Here are the details of the fee changes applicable from April 30 2024

Right of Permanent Residence Fee:

Principal applicant and accompanying spouse or common-law partner: $575 (previously $515)

Federal Skilled Workers, Provincial Nominee Program, Quebec Skilled Workers, Atlantic Immigration Class, and most economic pilots (Rural, Agri-Food):

Principal applicant: $950 (previously $850)

Accompanying spouse or common-law partner: $950 (previously $850)

Accompanying dependent child: $260 (previously $230)

Live-in Caregiver Program and caregivers pilots (Home Child Provider Pilot and Home Support Worker Pilot):

Principal applicant: $635 (previously $570)

Accompanying spouse or common-law partner: $635 (previously $570)

Accompanying dependent child: $175 (previously $155)

Business (federal and Quebec):

Principal applicant: $1,810 (previously $1,625)

Accompanying spouse or common-law partner: $950 (previously $850)

Accompanying dependent child: $260 (previously $230)

Family reunification (spouses, partners, and children; parents and grandparents; and other relatives):

Sponsorship fee: $85 (previously $75)

Sponsored principal applicant: $545 (previously $490)

Sponsored child (principal applicant under 22 years old and not a spouse/partner): $85 (previously $75)

Accompanying spouse or common-law partner: $635 (previously $570)

Accompanying dependent child: $175 (previously $155)

Protected persons:

Principal applicant: $635 (previously $570)

Accompanying spouse or common-law partner: $635 (previously $570)

Accompanying dependent child: $175 (previously $155)

Humanitarian and compassionate consideration / Public policy:

Principal applicant: $635 (previously $570)

Accompanying spouse or common-law partner: $635 (previously $570)

Accompanying dependent child: $175 (previously $155)

Permit holders:

Principal applicant: $375 (previously $335)

Members of the “Permit holder” class must apply for permanent residence individually and cannot include accompanying family members in their applications.

Certain categories of applicants are exempt from paying this fee, including dependent children and protected persons. However, exemptions for principal applicants in the “Humanitarian and compassionate” and “Public policy” categories are subject to specific circumstances.

The Right of Permanent Residence Fee in Canada is determined based on the cumulative percentage increase to the Consumer Price Index for Canada over the two previous years (2022 and 2023), rounded to the nearest five dollars.