Cana-Care set to transform education in Africa

Cana-care, an educational programme birthed in 2021 in Nigeria to deliver a completely new educational experience to students from grade 1 to grade 12 is set to transform education across Africa.

Siya Nwator, the country programme director of Cana-Care said this educational model is already transforming students in other parts of the globe and now, it is time for Nigeria and Africa to experience the same.

“Cana-Care presents to students the singular opportunity to find their path in their educational journey and inspire them to educational success,” she said.

Nwator disclosed that Cana-Care will be offering lifetime opportunities through the International Joint School Programme, International Summer Camp Education Programme, College and University Pathways Programme, including School and Professional Improvement Programmes.

She urged schools and parents to take advantage of what is to come from the Cana-Care education programme in 2022.

Adebiyi Oke, the founder of the Cana-Care education programme in a similar light, highlighted the core offerings of the programme as a ‘fab-ulous’ education service delivery.

He went on to say that Cana-Care is a forward-looking, affordable, and borderless educational programme developed by Africans for Africa and for the benefit of African students.

“The forward-looking content supports the student towards achieving globally recognised education credentials with ease. Cana-Care offers parents affordable fees consideration by reducing to less than 10percent the cost of giving their children a global standard education.

“The borderless approach to learning is powered by our user-friendly technology platform and it provides the student the flexibility to learn at school, home, or on the move, anywhere and anytime,” Adebiyi said.

According to Opeyemi Busari, the Cana-Care country manager, “Our quest at Cana-Care is to help the students shape their future, rather than react to change, who provides guidance and counselling services for students’ academic pathway.

“It is Cana-Care’s priority to support students on their journey to acquiring the Ontario Secondary School Diploma (OSSD), a proven credential that is acceptable in colleges and universities in all 38 OECD member countries, including Canada, UK, USA, and Australia.”

Josephine Oke, the Cana-Care community relationship director unveiled the plans of Cana-Care to deliver the new education reality in Nigeria and Africa and noted that the journey of a successful education pathway begins with Cana-Care.

Oke outlined the several inspiring programmes from Cana-Care that schools, parents, and students can take advantage of, starting in 2022.

“We have the registration ongoing for the summer camp education programme coming up in July 2022. Our international joint school programme will be kicking off across Africa in September 2022. The Cana-Care high school and university enrolments are ongoing all year round for placement in schools of choice in Canada. Interested parents are encouraged to visit the website www.cana-care.com.ng to begin to enjoy these benefits,” Oke said.

Jasper Erekosima, the co-founder of Cana-Care, buttressed the importance of why families need to take advantage of the Cana-Care education programme in order to assure the future of their wards through affordable education, success in college and university admission with high chances of obtaining scholarships, and unlocking their potentials for a bright future in their chosen careers.

“Elementary and high school students will enjoy the flexible benefits of schooling in their home countries or Canada, thus helping them attains success in the comfort of their locations, home or abroad. Cana-Care is the new reality for students in Africa,” Jasper said.